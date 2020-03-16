MDCPS, Broward Schools offer free breakfast and lunch during closures

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools and Broward Schools have set up a way for students to receive a hot meal during closures.
For students in Miami-Dade, the district will be providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at all schools between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Schools across the district took to social media to share the information.
Over in Broward, students and their family members will be offered breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The dates for the meals are Monday, March 16, Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19.
Meals will be provided at the following Broward schools:
- Boyd Anderson High School
- Blanche Ely High School
- Dillard High School
- Flanagan High School
- Hallandale High School
- Miramar High School
- Nova High School
- Sunrise Middle School
- Taravella High School
“Meal distribution can be accessed by walking up or driving up to the designated location on campus,” Broward Schools wrote in a press release.
Students must bring a valid school ID.
