MDCPS, Broward Schools offer free breakfast and lunch during closures

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools and Broward Schools have set up a way for students to receive a hot meal during closures.

For students in Miami-Dade, the district will be providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at all schools between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Schools across the district took to social media to share the information.

Over in Broward, students and their family members will be offered breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The dates for the meals are Monday, March 16, Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19.

Meals will be provided at the following Broward schools:

  • Boyd Anderson High School
  • Blanche Ely High School
  • Dillard High School
  • Flanagan High School
  • Hallandale High School
  • Miramar High School
  • Nova High School
  • Sunrise Middle School
  • Taravella High School

“Meal distribution can be accessed by walking up or driving up to the designated location on campus,” Broward Schools wrote in a press release.

Students must bring a valid school ID.

