MDCPS, Broward Schools offer free breakfast and lunch during closures

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools and Broward Schools have set up a way for students to receive a hot meal during closures.

For students in Miami-Dade, the district will be providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at all schools between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Schools will provide hot grab-and-go meals, prepared by @MDCPS food service personnel, from 9 am-12:30 pm. Students can report to their school or neighborhood school to collect meals. Distribution will take place in an area along the external perimeter of the building. pic.twitter.com/Ssyx68wek3 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) March 16, 2020

Schools across the district took to social media to share the information.

Stop by to pick up breakfast and lunch between 9 am and 12:30 pm. @MDCPS @MDCPSNorth pic.twitter.com/6bdZ6lDRXJ — Miami Lakes K-8 (@MiamiLakesK8) March 16, 2020

Hot breakfast being served in the front of the school! Lunch coming up soon. Thank you to these incredible cafeteria workers for their commitment to our community. @MiamiSup @MDCPSSouth pic.twitter.com/zY5lZXMsGT — Homestead Senior High School (@HomesteadSHS) March 16, 2020

Over in Broward, students and their family members will be offered breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

@browardschools is ready to feed free/reduced lunch students and their families breakfast (8-10a) and lunch (11a-1p) next week during regular school day closures (M, W, Th) at designated middle/high schools. For more info, times and locations, visit https://t.co/N7qOclUEJ8. pic.twitter.com/1TUsYWMkVj — Broward Schools (@browardschools) March 15, 2020

The dates for the meals are Monday, March 16, Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19.

Meals will be provided at the following Broward schools:

Boyd Anderson High School

Blanche Ely High School

Dillard High School

Flanagan High School

Hallandale High School

Miramar High School

Nova High School

Sunrise Middle School

Taravella High School

“Meal distribution can be accessed by walking up or driving up to the designated location on campus,” Broward Schools wrote in a press release.

Students must bring a valid school ID.

