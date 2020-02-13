MDCPS approves later start date for 2020-21 academic year

MIAMI (WSVN) - Students in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools district will have some extra time to prepare for the 2020-21 school year after officials approved a measure to start classes later than usual.

At its monthly meeting, board members agreed to start the school year on Aug. 24.

Attention parents! The @MDCPS School Board approved the 2020-21 school calendars with a start date of August 24 for students. For more information, visit https://t.co/JsT0MAv6mz. https://t.co/7g2OMJ82gy pic.twitter.com/DmS7OFeGdT — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) February 13, 2020

Last year, the school year started on Aug. 19.

According to MDCPS, the elementary and secondary school calendar will allow for 180 days of teaching time, 10 teacher planning days and six holidays.

To view the 2020-21 school year calendars, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.