MIAMI (WSVN) - On Wednesday night, 7News Anchor Alex De Armas took center stage as the emcee for the prestigious 2023 Endowed Teaching Chairs Awards at Miami Dade College. As a former alumnus, De Armas had the honor of hosting the celebration, recognizing eight faculty members with the college’s highest honor.

Initiated in 1992, this annual tradition has acknowledged over 300 MDC faculty members for their outstanding dedication to teaching and their embodiment of MDC’s mission. Peers carefully select honorees based on their demonstrated excellence in the field.

During the event, sentiments echoed about the profound impact teachers have on students.

“She’s a leader, a change maker and our first women president at Miami-Dade College Miss Madeline Pumariega,” announced De Armas at the event. “Madam president the floor is yours.”

“Our teachers the first ones to see us,” said Pumariega.

The gathering was marked by applause and acknowledgment, creating an atmosphere of appreciation for the pivotal role educators play.

Each honoree was bestowed with a stipend of $7,500 per year for three years.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.