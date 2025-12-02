HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dade College’s Board of Trustees will once again vote on whether to give a two-acre property in downtown Miami to the state for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.

Board members are expected to vote on Tuesday morning on whether to transfer public land in downtown for the proposed library.

The issue first came up back in September.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Miami-Dade County, especially for our college,” said Roberto Alonso, Vice Chair of the Miami Dade College District Board of Trustees.

This second round of voting comes after a lawsuit alleged a lack of transparency. This time around, the board still has no plans to hold a formal public hearing about the proposal.

The college advised people who wish to speak at the hearing to send in a written request via email to streamline process. However, they are also able to sign up Tuesday morning. Each person will have three minutes to address the board.

Tuesday’s vote comes amid an ongoing legal battle over whether the college violated Florida’s Sunshine Laws the first time it voted to give away the land in September, which held no public announcement. A judge agreed and granted a temporary injunction that would block the transfer of the land. The first vote brought along protests.

Ana Sofia Pelaez, Executive Director of the Miami Freedom Project, was among those who opposed the idea.

“I don’t think there’s any question that the current president of the United States has been very vocal about his views on immigration. His policies have felt bad,” Pelaez said.

Tuesday’s meeting started around 8 a.m. It is expected again to draw some heat and protests.

