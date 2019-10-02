McMillan Middle student who posted online threats faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A student’s alleged threatening behavior to a school landed him in court.

Both he and his parents are learning a lesson in the law as the middle schooler faced the judge Wednesday afternoon.

Fourteen-year-old Thomas Delgado made his first court appearance charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Delgado and another 8th grader, Sebastian Guillot, were arrested for making online threats against McMillan Middle School.

The students posted disturbing threats on Instagram with Guillot first posting “Dont come to school Tuesday Ima pack some heat” and “Glock 23 w an extended clip.”

Delgado responded to Guillot’s comments with, “It’s over for you (expletive),” followed by three devil face emojis.

Delgado and his parents appeared before the judge where he was given house arrest.

“It’s a serious issue,” Hoss Hernandez, Delgado’s attorney, said. “They’re taking this very seriously, my client and so are his parents.”

Delgado has also been issued a curfew. He is not allowed to return to McMillan Middle School.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.