McDonald’s offers $100,000 scholarship to Hispanic students in Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - McDonald’s is offering $100,000 in the HACER National Scholarship to Hispanic high school students in Florida and other states nationwide.

The scholarship is awarded to high school seniors of Hispanic heritage who carry a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Kristen Blandon, a 2018-19 HACER National Scholarship recipient from Miami, will be talking to parents and students alongside a McDonald’s owner and operator in Doral on Thursday, Jan. 16, about her experiences in obtaining the scholarship and encouraging them to learn more about the scholarship and other resources available.

Back in October, Latin trap star Bad Bunny came to Hialeah High School and encouraged students there to apply for the scholarship.

To learn more about the HACER National Scholarship, click here.

The deadline for students to apply is Feb. 5.

