MIAMI (WSVN) - In January, South Florida has seen a rise in migrants and as the wave of immigrants washes up on shore, it has sparked a discussion among leaders in the community.

On Monday, a meeting took take place between Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Haitian and Cuban-American local officials, and community members at the Little Haiti Cultural Center to talk about the recent migrant crisis.

Also in attendance was Daniella Levine Cava, who is working to get more financial resources to support the migrants entering South Florida.

Mayorkas talked about President Joe Biden’s latest policy that will hopefully deter migrants from taking that dangerous and illegal journey to get here.

The new program allows people from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to apply for a 2-year parole.

Mayorkas said there has been a 97% drop in people trying to enter from the aforementioned countries since this was announced.

Those applying to enter the US would need a sponsor living in the US to pass a background check and have a valid passport. Once they are approved, they will be authorized for employment.

Mayorkas has also stated that anyone who attempts to come by boat will not be eligible for this program and will be banned from the US for five years.

“This is the model that we have built and we will continue to build,” he said. “So that our principle of humanitarian relief is attainable in a safe and orderly way so people do not have to risk their lives in the hands of those who only seek to exploit them for profit. They do not need to do that and they can come safely to the United States.

So what happens after the two-year parole is unclear but the secretary said they will figure it out as they go.

He said over 1,700 migrants have arrived here since this program was announced on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.