MIAMI (WSVN) - In January, South Florida has seen a rise in migrants and as the wave of immigrants washes up on shore, it has sparked a discussion among leaders in the community.

On Monday, a meeting is set to take place between Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and local officials at the Little Haiti Cultural Center to talk about the recent migrant crisis.

Among items of discussion on the agenda will be border enforcement measures and legal past immigration.

The new policy allows people from those Haiti and Nicaragua to apply to enter the US as long as they have a sponsor living in the US, pass a background check and have a valid passport.

Mayorkas said anyone who attempts to come by boat will not be eligible for this program and will be banned from the US for five years.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency which temporarily moved more resources down to the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff has been openly critical of the federal government’s response to the migrant crisis.

State and federal resources have been strained as these migrant landings have taken place so the meeting, set to start at 10:30 a.m., is going to discuss the options for migrants to legally enter the states to deter them from traveling on the sea.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.