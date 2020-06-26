Mayor Suarez distributes masks amid staggering increase in COVID-19 cases in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez distributed masks to people in Little Havana who didn’t have one amid a staggering increase of over 1,500 COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

One resident said that it hasn’t been hard to find masks, but according to her, “They’re more expensive.”

Little Havana was feeling the heat and it was also a hotbed for the coronavirus spread, so Suarez chose that community to distribute masks.

“We’ve gotten generous donations from a variety of different sources and we’re going to be passing them out in the hopes that helps diminish the increase that we are seeing,” he said.

The mask distribution comes just one day after the City of Miami commission passed an emergency order allowing city employees to fine people who step outside mask-free.

“The first instance, it’s a warning. The second instance, it’s a $50 fine. The third instance, it’s a $150 fine, and then a fourth instance it’s a $500 fine, and it could ultimately be an arrestable offense after that,” Suarez said.

As some people lined up for masks, others lined up to get tested for the coronavirus. The line of cars at the Hard Rock Stadium testing site in Miami Gardens was the longest it’s been all week.

The increase in COVID-19 cases has taken a toll on businesses once more. A month after reopening, Apple announced that all its Florida stores will be closed until further notice.

“They should do what they have to do to protect their staff and everyone else around them,” said a customer.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade courts have decided to end all in-person access with few exceptions.

Independence Day will also look a lot different in terms of how people will view fireworks shows.

“We don’t want any big gatherings,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said. “If you want to have a firework show that people can be outside their home and watch it, that’s fine, but we don’t there to be places where people are gonna be getting together.”

Broward County is also cracking down on businesses not following the New Normal guidelines. Starting Friday, businesses not complying with the guidelines will be closed down and face fines.

“We do temperature checks every morning to make sure that we’re screening properly,” said Olympia Flame Diner co-owner Patty Miranda. “We’re asking proper questions, requiring masks, requiring gloves.”

7SkyForce HD also flew over C.B. Smith Park and Holiday Park where there were no long lines for coronavirus testing.

