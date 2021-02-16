Mayor Suarez credits declining COVID-19 infections to increased mask-wearing in South Florida amid vaccine shortage

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New coronavirus infections are trending downward across South Florida, but as the vaccine rollout ramps up, supply is still an issue.

“I think it’s a social faux pas if someone doesn’t have one on,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez about mask-wearing.

Suarez believes South Florida is serious when it comes to combating COVID-19.

He credits those who live in Miami and the tri-county area for the drop in COVID cases by wearing masks.

“And we’ve seen hospitalizations are now close to breaching the 800 level. We were in the summer at 2300 and we’re now at 800,” Suarez said.

On Tuesday, the state reported 6,200 new cases of the virus and a positivity rate of 6.6%.

The state also reported that 29,000 people have been killed by the virus to date.

Miami’s mobile vaccine unit continues to make its way across the city. It recently stopped by the Jose Marti Plaza Residences in Little Havana.

“I think being my age and everything else I understood that everybody at this age is doing it and that’s why I wanted to do it, just in case,” said a vaccine recipient.

“It is our duty. It is our duty to help those in need,” said Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

At Miami City Hall Tuesday, several commissioners announced a $14 million housing relief effort.

The goal is to keep families in their homes who have faced financial struggles directly related to COVID-19.

In the meantime, Suarez said the city is talking about creating new vaccination sites. That way they can hit the ground running when supplies increase.

“Those are all discussions that we’ve had, but there’s nothing that’s concretized that I can tell you that we’re ready to announce,” Suarez said.

