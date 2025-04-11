MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Levine-Cava is set to host a press conference to discuss the conversation regarding fluoride in the county’s drinking water.

In recent weeks, Miami-Dade County voted to approve taking fluoride out of the water supply.

This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushed for the removal, linking its consumption to early developmental issues in children. Since then, the mayor has discussed the issue with public health experts, community leaders, and residents.

Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava has supported the fluoridation program in the past.

No word if she will veto the county’s vote.

