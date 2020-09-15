Mayor Gimenez: Bars in Miami-Dade may reopen sooner if COVID numbers continue to decline

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s mayor said if state numbers continue to show a downward trend in the COVID positivity rate, he may allow bars to reopen sooner than he initially indicated.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said at Tuesday’s commission meeting if, in fact, he does give a green light, it would come with conditions.

Capacity would be limited, and patrons would have to stay seated at tables in order to be served.

“I expect to issue orders later this week. I also will have a conversation with bar owners. It may be that certain bars could open under the same guidelines as a restaurant,” he said.

The news comes after protests were held by frustrated bar and nightclub workers Monday in both Wynwood and Fort Lauderdale.

The group complained they’ve been unfairly targeted for closure, and after several months, it’s severely impacting their livelihoods.

