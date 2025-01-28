MIAMI (WSVN) - A new trash incinerator will be the topic of discussion in a Miami-Dade commission meeting on Tuesday.

This come on the heels of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s decision to withdraw her plans of building the incinerator near Miramar.

Residents have long voiced their reservations, citing concerns about the safety and environmental risk, that building the incinerator on county lines pose.

“No incinerator, not in our town. No incinerator, not in our town,” a group of protester chanted.

A fire destroyed the county’s old plant in Doral back in 2023.

The commission has since considered voting on a new site bordering Miramar.

“I am shocked you are considering putting an incinerator near the Everglades,” said a woman.

The commission had also mulled over replacing the incinerator on the same site as the old one in Doral until Eric Trump, who runs the president’s hospitality business, came out against the plan.

The incinerator site sits about three miles from the Trump National Doral.

In the mayor’s memo released just days ago, she said, that a new facility, meeting modern standards, would meet demands and protect the environment while safeguarding human health. She went on to admit that the costs of building the facility would be high and would likely come with legal challenges that would delay the timeline and cost county taxpayers.

“Nothing will ever come of it except a solid decade of litigation and tens of millions of dollars in legal fees for the county,” said a spokesperson.

Now, the mayor is recommending using trucks and trains to haul garbage out of the county, then burying it in landfills.

A commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 9a.m. to hear the mayor’s new proposal.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.