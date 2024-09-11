SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava shared her thoughts after Miami-Dade Police released body-camera footage of an altercation involving officers and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Levine Cava spoke to 7News during a 9/11 tribute held at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday morning.

“I’m in complete agreement with what the police department and what our Chief of Public Safety is doing,” she said. “We decided that it was really important for the public to see the footage. We know that the situation was not one that we wish to be repeated.”

Also at the 9/11 tribute was MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels, who did not want to speak to 7News.

“No comment,” Daniels said.

Following the altercation, MDPD identified Danny Torres, a 27-year veteran, as one of the officers involved in the incident.

In the body-camera footage, Torres was seen placing his knee on Hill’s back after he was pulled out of his vehicle, was taken down to the ground and was put in handcuffs.

Hill was cited for a seat belt violation and careless driving. Police said he was seen speeding at 60 mph in a pedestrian and vehicle area and not wearing a seat belt.

Hill and his team are now calling for Torres’ firing and are also looking to pursue legal action.

Torres’ attorney, on the other hand, said that putting his client on leave was premature and he should be reinstated immediately.

