MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed the public on Wednesday morning after Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez shot himself while he was at a conference in Tampa.

Levine Cava was at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami where she spoke about Ramirez’s condition.

“I’m very glad to report that he is stable after undergoing surgery on Monday,” she said. “Every day that he is recovering he is continuing to regain his strength. He is now alert, awake and responsive.”

According to the Miami Herald, Director Ramirez made a call to Mayor Levine Cava after a domestic incident between him and his wife at the Marriot and before he shot himself on Interstate 75. She was by his side after he was transported to the hospital the following day.

Levina Cava mentioned in the address that when she spoke to Ramirez, he felt that he made a mistake and was willing to resign. It is unclear what Ramirez was referring to when he said that.

“I told him to just get home safely and we’ll talk tomorrow,” she said.

On Monday, several police departments, along with community members sent their sentiments on social media. Prayers continued on Tuesday as Ramirez recovers in the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available on the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. You can also contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org.

