NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bedroom blaze broke out inside a South Florida home.

The fire happened near Northwest 26th Avenue and 101st Street, Thursday.

Firefighters came in and out of the residence to make sure no one was still inside. Some of them brought out a burnt mattress afterwards.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

