MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization has donated a generous gift that will provide some much needed support for students trying to further their education at Barry University.

The Matthew & Lisa Allen Family Foundation supports the Crockett-Allen Family Scholars, a partnership program with Barry University and the Crockett Foundation, that gives students the opportunity to build their future.

“I think every kid needs a chance, you know, and for us, our main focus of our foundation is serving the underserved youth in our community. So what’s great is, we’re giving you a check for $375,000 today, but the kids are getting $750,000,” said Matthew Allen.

“I feel like most of them are like our children, an extension of our family. They’re wonderful, young adults with promising futures,” said Lisa Allen.

The money gifted Friday will provide a full scholarship to Barry University to ensure the students have all the tools necessary to succeed.

“Very grateful, I praise God every day that I have the ability to be here,” said Aren Browne, a student at Pompano Beach High School.

“And noticing that other people also want to help me along my journey feels really good,” said Gabrielle Laforest, a student at Barry University.

The program is designed to inspire young students about to finish high school to find their passion.

“I hope to be able to go to a college and study either a computer science or economics or maybe even both,” said Browne.

It also helps current students at Barry University get the financial support they need to finish their studies.

“Especially as an international [student] from the Bahamas, I feel as though they are gifting to those in need,” said Dicarlo Davis, another student at Barry University.

The program will help close to 100 students find their path to endless opportunities.

“Matt and Lisa have given me an opportunity regarding internships. Even President Allen introduced me to people who have opened my eyes and allows me to really be more free in the world,” said Laforest.

