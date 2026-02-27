MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The gift of giving and the benefits it will have for students across South Florida were celebrated in Miami Shores, Thursday.

The charitable “Weekend of Events” to support the Matt & Lisa Allen Foundation kicked off a weekend of fundraising.

The foundation focuses on supporting underserved youth by providing access to education through scholarships, mentorship programs and healthcare.

The millions they’ve raised since 2022 benefit the Crockett-Allen Family Scholars, a partnership program with Barry University, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Miami and the Jackson Health Foundation.

