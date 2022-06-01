NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student is in trouble after creating a social media scare. He made a post to Instagram holding what seems to look like a handgun along with the name of a teacher on the video. He told police it was meant to be a joke, although it was no laughing matter, according to school officials.

The student has been suspended and is now under investigation after the disturbing video and picture caught the attention of school officials at Mater Lakes Charter School in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“He was wearing a shirt from his house pointing a BB gun at his head,” said principal Rene Rovirosa. “I guess it’s more students doing that, and they shouldn’t be doing that, especially after what happened in Texas.”

The video was taken off campus and was posted two weeks ago on the 15-year-old sophomore’s Instagram page. It shows him putting, what initially appeared to be a handgun, to his head, as well as a picture of what also was believed to be a handgun with a teacher’s name written beside it.

The school’s principal told 7News when he saw posts, he immediately called in authorities.

“I called the Homeland Security and they came in. It was about six policemen,” said Rovirosa.

During the investigation, Miami-Dade Police told 7News their detectives went to the student’s house and determined the gun was a BB gun and that the post was never sent to the school or teacher. That it was a joke between the student and the teacher’s son.

The student was never arrested.

The school’s principal said after 2018’s mass school shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas that took 17 lives, and the nation’s most recent mass school shooting in Texas that took 21 lives, he said the situation was no laughing matter.

“I suspended him for 10 days. Ten days because he was wearing our shirt. I don’t know about other schools, but at this school you don’t joke around. You don’t say that,” said Rovirosa.

Parents were immediately made aware after the school found out about the social media post.

