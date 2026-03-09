NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school is building for the future in North Miami, as the Marine Academy of Science and Technology held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new building at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus.

The three-story building will feature 20 state-of-the-art classrooms and science labs.

It will also include an administration suite, a dining room, a warming kitchen, and an outdoor dining area.

“It’s a massive win for our students, moving them into permanent high-tech spaces that match our world-class maritime and science programs,” said Robert Sarmiento, principal of MAST at FIU.

Construction of the building is expected to be completed in November 2027.

