MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is preparing to host a funeral service at loanDepot Park for a young deputy who was gunned down in the line of duty, and organizers expect the somber occasion to draw a massive turnout.

Final preparations were underway Monday to bid a final farewell to MDSO Deputy Devin Jaramillo. Tens of thousands of mourners are expected to fill the stadium for the service scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The service is expected to begin with a somber procession, a week and a half after a similar procession carried his coffin, draped in a U.S. flag, from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office to a funeral home.

At MDSO’s Kendal District Substation, a makeshift memorial continued to grow, honoring the 27-year-old who, authorities said, was killed during a confrontation at the scene of a traffic crash near a warehouse by Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue in Kendall, Nov. 7.

“He was somebody’s son, somebody’s brother, a friend, a cousin, and I send my condolences out to the family,” said a woman visiting the memorial.

“I feel bad because his career was just starting. You know, it’s really killing me inside,” said mourner Angel Estefan.

After Jaramillo responded to the scene of the crash, detectives said, the shooter disarmed Jaramillo and used the deputy’s own gun to shoot him before getting back in his car and taking his own life.

“This will never be OK, and I ask our community to continue to hold us in your prayers,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Despite the best efforts by first responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Jaramilly would not survive.

Court records indicate the shooter, identified as 21-year-old Steven Rustrian, was previously arrested in New York back in May on several charges, including reckless driving and disobeying a police officer.

Organizers are expected to specify the road closures that will take place Tuesday morning as the lengthy procession makes its way to loanDepot Park.

