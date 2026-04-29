WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire that broke out just south of the Tamiami Trail in West Miami-Dade has led to a fire fight that has entered its third day.

While firefighters have been battling the fire since Monday afternoon, officials say it only continues to grow, now burning nearly 9,000 acres.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where smoke could be seen towering over the skyline above West Miami-Dade.

Officials say the “Highway 41 Fire” erupted in the Everglades south of the Tamiami Trail, Monday afternoon.

What began as about 450 acres being torched has now spread across thousands of acres of land, wreaking havoc for wildlife and locals.

Bert, who works for Tigertail Airboat Tours, said something as simple as a shift of wind in the direction of residents and major roadways could dramatically alter people’s ability to navigate the area.

“If the wind changes, you know, that could close down this whole road, which, you know, there’s two major arteries that go across the Glades, so that’s a few hours to get back around,” said Bert.

Bert added that the fire poses a danger to more than just the nearest businesses and residents.

“Either way, if you’re in Florida, South Florida, you’re getting your drinking water from under the Everglades. So no matter what, this place is important to everybody,” said Bert. “There’s only one of these in the world, there’s only one place that works this way. So many of us call it home, so many animals, way more animals call it home.”

Emergency crews tackled the fire from the ground and the sky, battling the flames from every angle.

7News cameras captured some crews dousing flames with several gallons of water.

Despite the nonstop efforts by crews, officials say the brushfire remains at 0% contained.

While there’s currently no immediate threat to homes, authorities are advising residents to avoid any of the areas impacted by the fire.

“We also ask that you try to stay away from the area of the fire because conditions can change quickly,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez.

Benitez added that even for residents far from the fire, a simple change of direction in the wind could cause harmful breathing conditions outdoors.

“Even if the fire is not immediately near your home, smoke can travel for miles, impacting air quality,” said Benitez.

Officials said there’s been no injuries reported or threat to nearby structures as of Wednesday afternoon.

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