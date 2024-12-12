NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked swiftly to contain a massive fire that broke out Thursday morning at a mobile home park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The intense first alarm fire was sparked just before 8:00 a.m., at the J Bar J mobile home park near the 2900 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Crews arrived at the location to find two mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were seen going in and out of units and searching them for any people or animals that could be inside.

Sparking powerlines above the mobile homes created an even more hazardous situation as crews work to contain the blaze.

The closely compacted lot made it especially harder for crews to maneuverer and get their trucks and heavy equipment inside the area to begin their defensive attack to knock the fire down.

Strong winds, also making it difficult for crews to knock down the fire and playing a part in its rapid spread.

Trailers are often made of extremely flammable materials, like plastic and fiber glass, causing them to burn ferociously whenever they catch fire.

Onlookers were visibly distraught as the flames continued to burn, damaging many of their homes.

The fire couldn’t come at a worse time, as Christmas is just two weeks away.

After fighting the blaze for a little under an hour, officials confirmed that the main body of the fire had been knocked down, but units are still working to put out hotspots.

Loved ones were seen waiting anxiously, only finding comfort in each others embraced as they try to grapple their new reality.

Luckily, there’s no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined by officials.

