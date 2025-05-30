MIAMI (WSVN) - A massive fire broke out at a vacant warehouse in Miami, prompting a swift response from fire rescue.

Miami Fire were dispatched to the Little River Building and Home Supply located in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 78th Street just after 6a.m. Friday.

7New’s Drone Force provided aerial footage of a thick plume of smoke billowing into the air, creating low visibility for drivers in the area.

Firefighters responded to the scene and entered the structure, battling the fierce flames and conducting a thorough search of the property, which was determined to be empty.

Fire Officials said they later vacated the premises due to concerns about the building’s structural integrity.

Crews then switched a defensive fire attack which is a firefighting strategy used to suppress a fire from the exterior of a structure when the conditions inside are too extreme.

With the fire raging on for nearly two hours, heavy smoke and flames continuously poured from the building, causing its roof to collapse.

On the ground, more fire personnel were dispatched to assist in the fire fight. At one point, crews were seen using three fire engines to douse the flames.

The fire did not spread to neighboring structures and has since been brought under control.

Officials said one firefighter was transported to the hospital with heat exhaustion and a back injury.

According to a Yelp profile for the Little River Building and Home Supply, the company used to offer a line of building materials and supplies.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit is on scene and will work to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials have closed 77th Street and 72nd Avenue as crews work to monitor hotspots.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and proceeded with caution. Residents with respiratory conditions are urged to avoid the outdoors.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.