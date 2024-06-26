MIAMI (WSVN) - A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually battering a 28-year-old woman during a massage at Massage Envy in Brickell.

According to the arrest report, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at Mary Brickell Village, located at 900 South Miami Avenue.

The victim reported that Jorge Cardenio Destrades Llanes, while giving her a full-body massage, “digitally penetrated her vagina without consent and later offered her money to not tell anyone,” the arrest report states.

Detectives from the Miami Police Department responded to the scene and interviewed both the victim and the defendant.

Llanes, according to the arrest report, admitted to possibly touching the victim’s vagina unintentionally while massaging her thigh and acknowledged sending her $200 via the Zelle app after the massage.

Following the investigation, Llanes was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Llanes faces charges of second-degree sexual battery without serious injury.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.