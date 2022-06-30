MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A licensed massage therapist at a Miami Beach hotel faces a battery charge after, police said, he touched one of his clients inappropriately.

Miami Beach Police confirmed they arrested Michael Rolfsmeyer on Tuesday.

According to detectives, the suspect crossed the line while massaging a tourist at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel on May 7.

The arrest form states Rolfsmeyer touched the victim several times on her private areas.

The arrest form further states the victim “found herself frozen in a state of shock and was unable to say anything.”

After the victim called police, the arrest form states, officers “attempted to make contact with [defendant] Rolfsmeyer on multiple occasions at his residence.”

Video obtained by 7News captured officers at the suspect’s home along Southwest 18th Road in Miami earlier this month, but they did not come into contact with him.

Rolfsmeyer was taken into custody along the 900 block of Collins Avenue after, police said, they scheduled a massage.

Surveillance video shows a police vehicle heading up Collins moments after he was placed in handuffs.

A 7News crew went to Rolfsmeyer’s Miami address, but nobody answered the door.

Michael the Muscle Mechanic, as the suspect calls himself on social media, was also charged with sexual battery in connection to similar crimes involving another woman at the Hotel Croydon in Miami Beach in June 2021. That case was later dropped.

Rolfsmeyer has since bonded out of jail.

