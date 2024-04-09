MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami massage therapist who is accused of crossing the line with a client appeared in court.

Erick Barrios, 51, appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Tuesday morning.

The victim said she went into the business for a lymphatic massage when Barrios sexually assaulted her.

Barrios, who is also blind, is charged with sexual battery and was ordered by the judge to not have any contact with the victim.

Barrios is also barred from working as a massage therapist while the charges are being investigated.

