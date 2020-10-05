Masks no longer required outdoors in Miami-Dade if standing 10 feet apart, required for athletes on sidelines

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced two important changes regarding the county’s mask requirement.

In an amendment to Emergency Order 20-20, announced Monday, the mayor said facial coverings are no longer required for anyone who is outside, as long as they are standing 10 feet or more apart from another person.

It also clarifies when athletes in organized team sports activities must wear masks, such as when they're on the sidelines. Those engaged in strenuous exercise outdoors are exempt as well. Click here to read the order that goes into effect Oct. 6th: https://t.co/pkygrYmexN — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) October 5, 2020

Gimenez also said masks are now required for athletes and others standing on the sidelines at organized sporting events.

For more information, click here. The order can also be viewed below.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

