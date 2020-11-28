Maskless customers break waterline at Ms. Cheezious in Miami after being refused service

MIAMI (WSVN) - The co-owner of a popular restaurant in Miami’s MiMo District is fed up and speaking out after, he said, customers who were kicked out for refusing to wear a mask inside vandalized the property by breaking a waterline.

Brian Mullins, the co-owner of Ms. Cheezious on Biscayne Boulevard and 74th Street, said Saturday evening’s incident stemmed from four would-be diners’ refusal to wear a face covering.

“When they were not allowed entry, they got upset,” said Mullins. ​”It was literally over wearing a mask to keep everybody else safe.”​

Mullins said the customers were refused service at the restaurant just before 7 p.m. At that point, he said, surveillance video captured what happened next.

“When they figured out if there was something they could to vandalize the property, they vandalized the property by breaking a waterline out front, shooting water onto Biscayne Boulevard, temporarily shutting the restaurant down,” he said.

Mullins said the vandals took off, leaving water gushing onto the sidewalk and his business closed until the problem was fixed.

Now he’s hoping the security video will help track down those who were responsible and who could have put the safety of his workers and customers at risk.

“I find it completely disrespectful — to myself, to the community, to the people at large — that there are individuals out there that still don’t want to wear a mask just to keep everybody safe,” said Mullins.

Ms. Cheezious’ 10th anniversary is next week, and the owners said they are trying to remain open.

If you recognize the vandals or have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

