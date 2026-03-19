SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities announced the arrest of a masked man, who they say robbed a woman at an apartment complex in South Miami.

According to police, 34-year-old Bobby Lathan Turner wore a mask while surveilling the SoMi Parc Residences in the area of Southwest 66th Terrace and 59th Place on Jan. 15.

Surveillance video captures Turner allegedly ducking in and out of a dumpster room, where authorities say Turner hid as a resident walked toward him to take out the trash.

The woman is seen walking into the room, unaware that a masked menace lurks in the dark.

Seconds after the woman walks away, Turner emerges from his hiding spot, pulls down his ski mask, and approaches her.

According to the arrest report, the woman told officers that Turner came up to her “with an unknown item concealed in his right pocket, pointing it at her.”

Turner took the woman’s phone and purse before she took off in search of help, according to the report.

Investigators traced the stolen phone to a home less than a mile from the complex, allowing authorities to identify the masked man.

Five days after the robbery, Turner walked into the South Miami Police Department, where he surrendered himself.

Court documents show the State Attorney’s Office plans to seek enhanced or mandatory sentences in the case against Turner due to his rap sheet, with the goal of keeping a “prison releasee reoffender” off the streets.

Authorities say Turner has a long history of legal troubles, spending most of his adult life in and out of jail.

His trial is scheduled for early 2027.

Since he’s accused of wearing a mask during the alleged strong-arm robbery, Turner faces up to 30 years behind bars if he is convicted.

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