HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida senator said one of his supporters was the victim of a brutal attack in a South Florida neighborhood.

Police said the man was passing out flyers when someone confronted him, and things took a violent turn that landed the victim in the hospital.

Bruised and bloodied, Christopher Monzon has been recovering in the hospital after, officers said, he was beat up while passing out flyers for Marco Rubio in Hialeah on Sunday.

Both Senator Rubio and his Democratic opponent Val Demings, on Monday, mentioned what happened to Monzon during campaign stops throughout South Florida.

“Four individuals assaulted him, broke his nose, broke his jaw, suffered internal bleeding. We will learn more,” said Rubio. “I can tell you this: political violence should not be tolerated by anyone. Our side, their side, we don’t tolerate political violence. In this country, we decide who governs not by street mobs, we decide who governs at the ballot box.”

“I do not tolerate violent crime under any circumstance,” said Demings.

According to authorities, one of the men behind the attack is Javier Lopez, who appeared in court.

“He told the victim he can’t pass through the sidewalk. The victim goes onto the street, he chases him down and basically slams him to the floor, punches him multiple times,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Meanwhile, back in Hialeah, officers are on the hunt for surveillance footage.

The victim is no stranger to controversy, he was arrested in 2017 after causing a ruckus outside Hollywood City Hall as leaders there voted to remove the names of Confederate generals from city streets.

“I will stand here for the South. I will stand here for Florida, and I will stand here for my country,” said Monzon.

Now, video on social media has surfaced of Monzon at the deadly 2017 Unite The Right Rally in Charlottesville.

“I intend to stand for the South and die for it, if need be. They will not replace us,” said Monzon in the video.

As local leaders condemn the apparent attack, Hialeah Mayor Steve Bovo tweeted: “Freedom of speech is the bedrock of our democracy, and cowardly acts such as this should be condemned by all regardless of individual political affiliation. The investigation will continue until all of those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Initially, Monzon had agreed to speak with 7News from his hospital bed but changed his mind last minute.

7News has reached out to Rubio’s team in regards to comments about Monzon’s past but have yet to hear back.

