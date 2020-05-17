Many South Florida restaurants set to reopen dining areas at 50% capacity

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Restaurant staffs across South Florida are getting ready to reopen their dining areas for the first time in nearly two months at reduced capacity, with the main goal of making sure their customers feel safe enough to dine out.

Last-minute preparations took place Sunday as South Florida is about to enter Phase 1 of reopening.

Employees said this is a week many of them have been waiting for.

“We’re elated, ecstatic,” said Peter Lopez at Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale.

Restaurants in many municipalities have their grills lit, their kitchens prepped and ready to have their dining rooms filled, even if the limit is 50% capacity.

Lopez said he’s ready to welcome customers once again.

“We’ve missed them. It’s like we’ve been ripped apart from our family, from the community, for six and a half weeks,” he said.

Shooters, a well-known dockside eatery, is one of many local restaurants that has been prepping over the weekend.

“Everybody is very excited, and we’ve trained. We’ve also implemented a no-touch dining policy,” said Lopez.

Restaurants are required to follow strict guidelines, including daily temperature checks for staff, ensuring everybody is wearing masks, and thorough and frequent sanitizing.

“It’s really about discipline and making sure you’re communicating to your team and understanding what needs to be done by everybody,” said Lopez.

In North Miami, similar preps were underway at M&V Cafe.

“We keep the social distancing, space between tables, we’ve sanitized,” said Stephanie di Rienzo, the restaurant’s co-owner.

Restaurateurs across South Florida said they’re ready to do what they love and welcome back their customers.

“We will be very happy to see the customers again,” said di Rienzo.

“We’re ready to go. We love you all. We just want to get started,” said Lopez. “Our team is ready and excited to start a new chapter.”

Some municipalities in Miami-Dade County, including the City of Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens and Miami Beach, are waiting until May 27 to let restaurants reopen their dining room areas at reduced capacity.

