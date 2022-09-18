NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida volunteers take part in International Coastal Clean Up Day.

More than 55 teams across South Florida joined to clean up trash around Florida coastlines on Saturday, for the largest service effort that takes place around the globe.

“We collected bottle caps, plastic bags and empty solo cups, plastic bottles– it’s just, you know,stuff that we use everyday and it accumulates. It’s bad, yeah, it’s bad,” said North Bay Village commissioner Rachel Streitfeld.

The international cleanup happens every year around fall, but several organizations gather volunteers to host cleanups every weekend.

