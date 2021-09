HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police made a disturbing discovery in a canal in Homestead.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units reponded to a medical call requiring divers near Northeast Fourth Street and 29th Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a man’s body was found.

Miami-Dade Police’s Homicide Bureau is now investigating.

