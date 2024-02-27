MIAMI (WSVN) - The body of a California man was discovered days after, officials said, he fell overboard from a boat on the Miami River.

Thirty-five-year-old Abraham Mgowano’s body was recovered Tuesday afternoon near the area of 390 NW Second Street in Miami after officials received a call of a body floating in the river.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials confirmed that Mgowano fell overboard from a 44′ cabin cruiser on Saturday afternoon.

12 other passengers and one operator were also on board at the time.

