MIAMI (WSVN) - An attempted murder charge against a man was reduced to battery charges after prosecutors said, a confrontation in August left a candidate for Opa-locka city commission with a chipped tooth.

Anthony Mitchell stood quietly as his attorney Michael Pizzi explained that he is no longer facing a charge of attempted murder, related to a run-in with Christopher Davis, a candidate for the Opa-locka city commission.

“The reason these charges got dropped is because they realize it’s all a lie,” said Pizzi.”We are very happy that the false allegations of attempted murder of a candidate for commission with a firearm had been dropped.”

In court Wednesday morning, Mitchell also learned that he’s not in the clear. He’s now facing a battery charge relating to the fight that left Davis with a chipped tooth.

“Mr. Mitchell, the state is moving forward as announced,” said a judge.

Mitchell was initially charged with attempted murder after the encounter on Aug. 21.

According to police, that night, Davis got into an argument with Mitchell and his brother and then a fight broke out.

Body camera video of that night showed when Davis told police Mitchell pulled out a gun and shot at him.

“He fired at me and the bullet hole is in my car as evidence,” said Davis.

Mitchell’s attorney insisted his client never had a gun.

“They tested his hand to see whether or not he fired a weapon that night and the test of his hand showed that he had never fired a weapon,” said Pizzi.

Now, Pizzi intends to prove that Mitchell was not the aggressor in this case.

“The remaining allegation that a commissioner chipped a tooth when he attacked people. It’s not worth the paper it’s written on, but we full expect that he will be exonerated from that charge as well,” said Pizzi.

7News reached out to Davis for a comment but received no response.

