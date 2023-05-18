WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a person who is accused of shooting a man in the parking lot of Midway Crossings in West Miami-Dade, Thursday afternoon.

Police believe the suspect is a white male with a slim build. After the incident, the suspect fled the scene in a red vehicle, heading southbound.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, located in the 7000 block of West Flagler Street, where caution tape and police presence was visible in the parking lot.

The victim was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward and contact local law enforcement immediately.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.