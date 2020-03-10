Manatee to be returned to sea after treatment at Miami Seaquarium

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A manatee is being returned to the wild after a successful recovery at Miami Seaquarium.

Okapi received much needed rest and relaxation during his rehabilitation at the Virginia Key facility.

The marine mammal was rescued in the Naples area a decade ago after possibly being struck by a boat.

“He suffered boat injuries, so he has some scarring down his back, but it did create some buoyancy issues at the time as well,” said Julie Heyde, animal care supervisor at Miami Seaquarium. “Thankfully, we were able to get those resolved.”

Okapi will be released into the waters where he was found in the hopes his transition is easy.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.