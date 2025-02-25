NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A manatee was spotted coming up for air near the 7News studios in North Bay Village.

Newscaster producer Erineshia Simpson stepped out to get some fresh air when she noticed the gentle giant chilling in the studio’s backyard.

The manatee was seen relaxing in the shallow waters of Biscayne Bay.

Manatees are known to flock to bays where seagrass beds flourish.

