Three elderly manatees, including two named Romeo and Juliet, were successfully transported to two of the nation’s three critical care centers for manatees from Miami Seaquarium, addressing concerns about their advanced age and health conditions.

The Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday that Romeo and Juliet, both over 65 years old, are now at SeaWorld Orlando, while Clarity is at ZooTampa.

The manatees are undergoing comprehensive medical evaluations at their respective facilities

The operation involved specialized transport vehicles and a team of experts due to the manatees’ age and health conditions.

Romeo and Juliet had been at the Miami Seaquarium since the 1950s and were moved to improve their social environment.

Officials with the Miami Seaquarium said they arrived at their facility before the enactment of the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Clarity, a female who was rescued back in 2009 with watercraft-related injuries, will be temporarily cared for at SeaWorld Orlando until a group of MRP experts can determine the best placement for her at another facility.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.