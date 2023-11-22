PALMETTO, Fla. (WSVN) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating 42-year-old Olof Tobias Hallin, who has been missing for over a week.

Hallin was last seen at a Publix in Doral, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, a black hat and glasses. According to the MCSO, his family has not had any contact with him since the night of Nov. 14.

UPDATE: There have been no reported sightings or contact between Hallin & his family for a week. According to family, he drove from the Miami area to Manatee Co. for business on 11/14. Detectives are looking at business dealings & what led up to his disappearance. https://t.co/wa7y0C6FSE — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) November 22, 2023

His vehicle was reportedly discovered in the 4500 Block of Old US 41 North in Palmetto, about 230 miles away from Doral.

Family members informed authorities that he drove from the Miami area to Manatee County for business on Nov. 14.

Hallin stands at 6 feet, 3 inches, weighs 210 pounds and has blonde hair. There have been no reported sightings or communication between Hallin and his family for over a week.

Detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are examining Hallin’s business dealings and events leading up to his disappearance.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about Olof Tobias Hallin’s whereabouts to contact them at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.