FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A stabbing in Florida City sent two people to the hospital and led police to arrest a man, police said.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a call of two victims who had been stabbed in the area of Lucy Street and Southwest Eighth Avenue, just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Respinding officers immediately began life-saving efforts.

First responders airlifted both victims to Jackson South Medical Center as trauma alerts. They are both in stable condition.

MDFR officials said paramedics treated two other people at the scene, but they didn’t need to go to the hospital.

Investigators said officers located the suspect at the scene and arrested him.

Florida City Police detectives continue to investigate this incident.

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