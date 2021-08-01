MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stabbing along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach sent a man and a woman to the hospital, police said.

According to Miami Beach Police, the incident occurred near Ninth Street, early Sunday morning.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the woman was treated for a cut on her arm and released.

As of Sunday night, the man remains in the hospital.

Police said detectives have made significant progress in identifying a potential subject and are following several leads.

