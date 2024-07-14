NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending a man and a woman to the hospital and triggering a search for the person or people responsible.

7News cameras on Saturday afternoon captured a door boarded up at the entrance of Channells Exquisite Banquet Hall, located at a shopping plaza along Northwest Seventh Avenue, near 151st Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported both injured victims to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, investigators said.

Back at the scene, police cordoned off the shopping plaza with crime scene tape and placed evidence markers in the parking lot.

Also in the parking lot were crowds of people, confused and on their phones trying to make sense of it all.

“It makes you sad. It makes you want to cry,” said a witness who identified herself as Tanya.

It’s unclear whether these people all were inside the banquet hall for an event when the shots were fired.

Children were also seeing being carried behind the crime tape.

People were left distraught over the violence.

“People need to be safe,” said Tanya as she fought back tears.

Detectives have not specified whether or not they have anyone in custody, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

