MIAMI (WSVN) - A man and a woman were hospitalized after a crash between a scooter and a vehicle in Miami, according to Miami Fire Rescue officials.

The incident took place on 2200 Southwest First Street, early Sunday morning.

According to MFR, both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.

7News cameras captured a Miami Police Department vehicle at the scene, with the area blocked off by crime scene tape.

They also showed the scooter on the street, as well as the red vehicle with a damaged windshield.

Officials said that Miami Police officers are now investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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