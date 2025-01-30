MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were found dead in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in what police described as an apparent murder suicide.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northeast First Avenue and 59th Street in Miami, at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, they received a call of two people being unresponsive.

“Someone did arrive at the location to check on the individuals at which point in time they located both of them unresponsive,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Police said they found the bodies of a Hispanic man and woman between 25 and 35-years-old inside the home.

“Unfortunately pronounced them deceased,” said Officer Delva.

7News cameras captured officers standing around in the scene and a couple of blocks cordoned off with police tape.

“Homicide detectives are here on scene trying to piece everything together,” said Officer Delva.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident involving a couple and are investigating how the victims died.

