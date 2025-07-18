WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple is dead following a murder-suicide that unfolded across two scenes in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of NW 127th Path in West Miami-Dade on Friday morning.

A nearby security camera captured a 48-year-old man in a light blue shirt walking toward the driver’s side of a dark SUV. A struggle ensued before two gunshots were heard.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 29-year-old woman shot on the sidewalk. Paramedics pronounced her dead on scene.

Shortly after the initial call, the man who shot the woman took off in a black SUV. About three miles away from the home, he shot himself in the head and was involved in a crash on Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest Second Street in Sweetwater.

Paramedics rushed the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video shows the moment the man crashed the car.

Investigators said the man and woman were in a relationship.

Bridget, a loved one of those inside the home, said that a group of friends rented out the house when a man showed up and began arguing with the woman.

“They started arguing. They just heard something. They came outside and he shot her,” she said.

Friends ran outside and found the woman.

“He found her. He put something on top of her,” said Bridget.

She said the 29-year-old was studying to enter the healthcare industry.

“She was going to nursing school or she was finishing up nursing school to become a doctor. It’s devastating,” said Bridget.

Investigators were seen collecting evidence bags throughout the afternoon at both locations.

