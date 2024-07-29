NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade that led officers to take two people into custody.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 12th Street, Sunday morning.

Investigators said a driver crashed into a motorcycle and took off.

Paramedics transported the rider and passenger who were on the motorcycle to HCA Kendall Trauma in critical condition.

Police said they later located the subjects’ vehicle and detained two subjects.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.