Man, woman charged in tailgate theft outside Hammocks home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman have been charged in connection to the theft of a tailgate outside a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Forty-year-old Ricardo Schaeffler Jr. and 33-year-old Nicole Iglesias faced a judge, Sunday afternoon. They are facing third-degree grand theft charges.

According to Miami-Dade Police, surveillance video captured Schaeffler stealing the tailgate from a Toyota pickup truck parked at a home in the Hammocks neighborhood, Oct. 14.

Investigators said Iglesias acted as an accomplice.

