AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have apprehended a man and a woman in connection to a deadly shooting at a luxury condominium in Aventura.

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Kevina Ferguson and 38-year-old Nicholas Singleton, were booked into Miami-Dade County Jail Wednesday night.

Investigators said they orchestrated a fatal encounter at the Turnberry on the Green condo on Oct. 31.

According to the arrest report, Ferguson and Singleton arranged a meeting with the victim, before the shooting occurred.

Following the incident, they reportedly disposed of the suspected murder weapon and the victim’s phone at a nearby park. Both now face charges of first-degree murder.

