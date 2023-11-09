AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have apprehended a man and a woman in connection to a deadly shooting at a luxury condominium in Aventura.

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Kevina Ferguson and 38-year-old Nicholas Singleton, were booked into Miami-Dade County Jail Wednesday night.

Investigators said they orchestrated a fatal encounter at the Turnberry on the Green condo on Oct. 31.

Aventura Police arrested 2 for the Halloween killing at the Turnberry on the Green condo. Kevina Ferguson and Nicholas Singleton are charged w/1st degree murder. Cops say they shot a man, drove to a park and ditched the gun and the victim’s phone. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/tsQIn7bqVo — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 9, 2023

According to the arrest report, Ferguson and Singleton arranged a meeting with the victim, before the shooting occurred.

Following the incident, they reportedly disposed of the suspected murder weapon and the victim’s phone at a nearby park. Both now face charges of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.